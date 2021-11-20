A bus turned over in the Nizhny Novgorod region – Accidents

TASS, November 20. The bus, which was carrying 35 people, overturned in the Nizhny Novgorod region. TASS was informed about this in the press service of the traffic police of the region.

“At 06:10, on the 333rd km of the Nizhny Novgorod – Ivanovo road, the bus driver did not take into account the road conditions, as a result of which he pulled over to the side of the road, followed by a rollover. The bus was making a registered flight to the city of Ivanovo. There were 34 passengers and a driver in it,” said the press service.

Currently, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate and the Deputy Head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate are working on the spot.

As TASS was told in the Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod region, as a result of an accident involving a passenger bus in the Balakhna region, 13 passengers were injured of mild and moderate severity, there were no deaths. “In total, there were 35 passengers in the cabin, there are no children among them. The injured are examined on the spot by teams of the territorial Center for Disaster Medicine and Emergency Medicine at the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital,” the Ministry of Health said.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene of the accident. The remaining passengers do not need medical assistance. They are waiting for the reserve bus.

According to the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region, as a result of the overturning of the bus, 14 people were injured. Check organized.

About the condition of the victims

13 people were taken to the Central Regional Hospital in Balakhny, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Nizhny Novgorod region reported on Saturday.

“As a result of the road accident, 13 people were hospitalized,” it was reported.

10 people were referred for outpatient treatment. Three more will be in the hospital, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod region reported.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region – Minister of Health David Melik Huseynov in his Instagram reported that 10 people were taken to the hospital in a state of mild and moderate severity. There are no children among the victims.

One person remains trapped inside the bus, he said. “One person is still sandwiched between the seats, after his release he will also be hospitalized in the Balakhny Central Regional Hospital,” Melik-Huseynov said in a statement.

According to him, one of the three hospitalized victims was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury and a fracture of the right clavicle, the second – a closed craniocerebral injury and a fracture of the right humerus. Another victim has a closed fracture of the pelvic bones.

He noted that additional resources have been mobilized in the Balakhny Central Regional Hospital.