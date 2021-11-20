A group of investors raised $ 47 million worth of Ethereum, but lost the auction to buy the first edition of the US Constitution

There have been reports on the web about the failure of a group of ConstitutionDAO investors when they tried to buy at Sotheby’s a copy of the first edition of the 1787 US Constitution, which was owned by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman. The auction was won by a bidder who offered $ 43.2 million. He was later identified as the CEO of the hedge fund, billionaire Ken Griffin. In total, 13 copies of the first edition of the US Constitution have survived.

Many resources write that ConstitutionDAO investors raised a little more than $ 40 million, and they simply did not have enough money to win. In fact, at the time of the auction, investors collected Ethereum in the amount of $ 47 million, and at the moment the cost of 11,600 cryptocoins is $ 49,987,306. As the organizers of the ConstitutionDAO group explain, they stopped the fight due to the fact that this amount was not enough for further storage and proper care of the rare edition.

What will happen to the collected money? ConstitutionDAO member Alice Ma told CNBC that they “For sure … will provide everyone with a money-back option” excluding transaction costs. She added that many decided to keep the cryptocurrency in the ConstitutionDAO wallet in order to use it to participate in another auction.

Although it was previously written that Sotheby’s will accept bids for the purchase of rarities in Ethereum, in reality this was not the case. Sotheby’s only accepted fiat currency for this lot. It was also necessary to adhere to the rule of “know your customer”, which was not possible for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) ConstitutionDAO, consisting of thousands of investors.

Therefore, to meet the auction house criteria, ConstitutionDAO teamed up with a cryptocurrency exchange to convert Ethereum to dollars, as well as a non-profit organization that actually bid on behalf of the DAO. The group of investors also formalized a legal entity (corporation) to facilitate the transfer of funds.