A new Ford crossover that would definitely suit the taste of the Russians. Photo: Autonews

Ford has unveiled the new Equator Sport crossover designed for the Chinese market, according to Motor1. The model, which in China will compete with the Honda CR-V, debuted at the international auto show in Guangzhou.

Externally, the new car resembles a smaller version of the large crossover Equator with a three-row saloon, presented this spring. At the same time, the Chinese noted that the Equator Sport was created on a completely different platform: the size of its wheelbase is 2765 mm, while in the Equator this figure is 2865 mm.

The salon of the novelty is made in the same style with a characteristic layout: a 12.3-inch virtual dashboard is enclosed in one unit with a multimedia touchscreen display of the same diagonal.

The range of engines is represented by an uncontested 1.5-liter supercharged petrol engine developing 173 hp. and 260 Nm of torque. The unit works in conjunction with an automatic transmission. Modifications are provided for both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The maximum crossover speed is 180 km / h.

Chinese sales of the new Ford Equator Sport will kick off in the first half of next year. Prices and equipment of the car will be announced later.