A new Ford crossover that would definitely suit the taste of the Russians. Photo: Autonews

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
14

Ford has unveiled the new Equator Sport crossover designed for the Chinese market, according to Motor1. The model, which in China will compete with the Honda CR-V, debuted at the international auto show in Guangzhou.

Externally, the new car resembles a smaller version of the large crossover Equator with a three-row saloon, presented this spring. At the same time, the Chinese noted that the Equator Sport was created on a completely different platform: the size of its wheelbase is 2765 mm, while in the Equator this figure is 2865 mm.

The salon of the novelty is made in the same style with a characteristic layout: a 12.3-inch virtual dashboard is enclosed in one unit with a multimedia touchscreen display of the same diagonal.

The range of engines is represented by an uncontested 1.5-liter supercharged petrol engine developing 173 hp. and 260 Nm of torque. The unit works in conjunction with an automatic transmission. Modifications are provided for both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The maximum crossover speed is 180 km / h.

Chinese sales of the new Ford Equator Sport will kick off in the first half of next year. Prices and equipment of the car will be announced later.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here