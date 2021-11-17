A new scandalous interview with Meghan Markle is coming. What did the Duchess talk about at The Ellen Show?

After the sensational confessions of Oprah Winfrey, the wife of Prince Harry is ready to reveal a new portion of family secrets

The scandal surrounding the interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Oprah Winfrey show, in which the royal couple managed to accuse members of the royal family of racism and admit that the Duchess of Sussex was almost driven to suicide, did not have time to subside, as the former Force Majeure star decided on new recognition. TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres at the last moment announced a solo interview with the Duchess, which will air tomorrow.

Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres at The Ellen Show













In the teaser for the new episode of The Ellen Show, Markle talks about how hard it was for her early in her acting career, mentioning the casting trips in the ever-breaking old Ford Explorer Sport.

In the studio footage, the Duchess appears in an Oscar de la Renta blouse for almost £ 2,000, which caused a flurry of controversial comments on the network, outraged that, in trying to restore her reputation, Megan only provokes irritation to viewers and subscribers. The most meticulous ones mention past inconsistencies in the statements of Prince Harry’s wife, emphasizing her simple origins. For example, she was reminded of the admission that she “grew up on five-dollar salads from the fast food chain Sizzler” from an appeal to American politicians in support of Joe Biden’s election campaign. At the same time, the Instagram profile deleted after the announcement of the engagement with Prince Harry featured memories of happy childhood days in one of the most fashionable and beloved by celebrities meat restaurant Musso and Frank Grill on Hollywood Boulevard.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Salute for Freedom gala in New York

Fans and foes are wondering what this time Megan will voice to the whole world. One thing is clear: the representatives of the British crown are looking forward to tomorrow’s broadcast with the greatest impatience.

