https://ria.ru/20211120/saratov-1759926237.html

A schoolboy crashed to death near Saratov in a car stolen from his mother

A thirteen-year-old resident of the Saratov region died in an accident in a car that he stole from his mother and handed over to a peer to control, the prosecutor's office of the region reported

SARATOV, November 20 – RIA Novosti. A thirteen-year-old resident of the Saratov region died in an accident in a car that he stole from his mother and handed over to a peer for control, the prosecutor’s office of the region reported in the Telegram channel. According to the department, a 13-year-old boy stole a VAZ-2106 belonging to his mother, and then let him sit behind the wheel to his peer, and he continued his journey as a passenger. The incident took place on Friday on the road near the village of Nevezhkino, Lysogorsk district. The regional department of the Investigative Committee reported that a check is being carried out on the fact of the accident, an investigator with the participation of a criminalist is examining the scene. “According to the main version, there were peers of the deceased in the car. . Nobody else asked for medical help, “the report says. The prosecutor’s office of the Lysogorsk region took control of the inspection.

