Activision Blizzard is drowning in scandals. What will happen to the company’s shares :: RBC Pro

For investors Activision Blizzard has fallen on hard times: the company is postponing game releases and mired in scandals related to harassment within the team. We figure out whether this is an opportunity to buy stocks cheaply or just the beginning of great difficulties

Industry: video games

Ticker: ATVI

Capitalization: $ 48.81 billion

P / E: 18.53

Dividend Yield: 0.75%

Price for November 18: $ 62.67

Consensus forecast: $ 95.64

What does the company do

Activision Blizzard is a publisher of video games for computers, consoles and mobile devices. The portfolio of the franchise company, which even those who are far from the world of games know, is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of warcraft, first person shooter series Call of duty, action RPG Diablo, real-time strategy Starcraft, musical rhythm game Guitar Hero, skateboarding simulator Tony Hawk, mobile hit Candy crush… And also super popular e-sports disciplines – shooter Overwatch and card game Hearthstone.

The company consists of three segments:

Activision Publishing … The main assets are Call of Duty and the Call of Duty League professional esports league. Revenue for the past third quarter amounted to $ 641 million.

Blizzard Entertainment … The segment includes World of Warcraft, as well as Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch and the Battle.net gaming service. The segment brought in $ 493 million in the third quarter.

… The segment includes World of Warcraft, as well as Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch and the Battle.net gaming service. The segment brought in $ 493 million in the third quarter. King digital entertainment… The mobile segment that generates income from in-game sales and advertising in free games. Revenue for the third quarter – $ 652 million.

Like many competitors, Activision Blizzard no longer earns so much from selling games directly ($ 423 million, or 20.4% of revenue for the third quarter), but from selling additional downloadable content to them and in-game purchases ($ 1.65 billion, or 79.6% of revenue). For example, in Call of Duty, gamers can purchase skins for their fighters and weapons in multiplayer. This extends the lifecycle of games and ensures a steady stream of income from gamers.

Activision Blizzard went through a transition year in 2019, expanding its development staff to focus on six major franchises – Call of Duty, Candy, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo. As a result, revenue for 2019 fell by 14%. In 2020, due to the coronavirus and the rise in popularity of home entertainment, it increased by 25%.

However, this year’s Activision Blizzard shares are in a fever, especially after November 3, when they collapsed after news of the postponement of releases of new games Overwatch and Diablo. And then the paper was finished off by a new round of harassment scandal within the company. As a result, since the beginning of the year they have fallen in price by more than 30%. Let’s figure out what will happen next with Activision Blizzard shares and whether it’s time to buy them.