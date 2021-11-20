Actors who have abandoned roles and their replacements | Blogger Blue-jeans-white-shirt on SPLETNIK.RU 26 November 2018

Conflicting schedules, employment in other projects, contract terms, and sometimes a simple reluctance force the actors to abandon roles. Often, such a refusal does not have much effect in the future, but sometimes one role can be worth a number of prestigious awards, good fees or a big breakthrough in your career.

Rooney Mara – “Red Sparrow” (replaced by Jennifer Lawrence)

Initially, Rooney Mara was assigned to the role of Dominica Egorova, a ballerina forced to become a spy, and the project was directed by David Fincher, who had a chance to make a good film. According to one version, Fincher did not see anyone in this role except Rooney, so with her departure he also left the project. Jennifer Lawrence and Frances Lawrence soon took their places. After “Sparrow” showed itself poorly at the box office, many publications wondered about the profitability of Jen Lawrence, whose fee for Sparrow is estimated at 10 to 15 million.

Rooney Mara – Brooklyn (replaced by Saoirse Ronan)

Another role that Rooney turned down, only this time due to a scheduling conflict, is Eilis Lacey, who leaves Ireland to travel to America, where she meets her love. For her role in this film, Saoirse was nominated for a number of prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Jennifer Lawrence – Wanted (replacement for Blake Lively)

The role of the girl of the two dealers was assigned to Jennifer Lawrence, but she dropped out of the project to film in the Hunger Games franchise, so the role of Ophelia “O” went to Blake Lively.

Blake Lively – Side Effect (replaced by Rooney Mara)

It was Blake Lively who was to embody on the screen a girl suffering from depression, and later accused of murder. But after some problems in production, Blake was replaced by Rooney, who was to be reincarnated as the filming of “The Effect” took place shortly after “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

Reese Witherspoon – “Gone Girl” (replacement – Rosamund Pike)

The role of Amy Dunn in Fincher’s film was a breakthrough in Rosamund’s career. Although at first, it was Reese who was supposed to play Amy, but she turned down for the lead role in the movie “Wild”, remaining a producer in “Gone Girl.” By the way, both actresses received Oscar nominations for their roles.

Emily Blunt – Iron Man 2 (replaced by Scarlett Johansson)

It was Emily Blunt who was to embody on the screen one of the famous characters of the Marvel Universe – the Russian spy Natalya Romanoff, known as the Black Widow, but as Emily admitted, offers came in the midst of work on other projects, which is why she had to refuse, so the role Scarlett Johansson left. By the way, in one of the interviews, Emily said that she would not mind joining the Marvel universe in the future.

Emily Blunt – “Escape from Vegas” (replaced by Rose Byrne)

Emily Blunt was the first to be offered the role of the rocker’s cheeky girlfriend, but later, the actress turned down the offer. According to one version, the main reason was the schedule conflict, so Emily left the project at the preparatory stage, and Rose Byrne took over the role of Jackie Q.

Amanda Seyfried – Sucker Punch (replaced by Emily Browning)

2009-2010 was very successful for Amanda Seyfried, so it is not surprising that she got the lead role in the upcoming blockbuster “Sucker Punch”, which due to the full schedule, had to be rejected, after which the role was taken over by Emily Browning, who, in my opinion , perfectly conveyed the role of the Doll.

Natalie Portman – Age of Adaline (replaced by Blake Lively)

Natalie Portman was the first to be offered the role of Adaline Bowman, a woman who managed to cheat time. But for unknown reasons, Natalie turned down the offer and the role was taken over by Blake Lively.

Jake Gyllenhaal – The Dreamers (replaced by Michael Pitt)

The role of American student Matthew was offered by Leonardo DiCaprio, but due to his employment in the movie “Aviator” he turned down the offer, the next candidate was Jake and if you search the Internet, you can find an interview with him and Susan Sarandon, where he says that one of his next projects – the film “Dreamers”. But in the end, due to the large number of nude scenes, the role went to Michael Pitt, who was accompanied by Eva Green and Louis Garrel.

Charlie Hunnam – “50 Shades of Gray” (replaced by Jamie Dornan)

Despite the fact that the trilogy “50 Shades” received low ratings from critics and average from viewers, in total its gross exceeded a billion dollars, and the films gave a good start for the careers of the leading roles. Charlie Hunnam was approved for the lead male role, but shortly before filming began, he was forced to leave the project. One of the reasons is the health problems of his father, another reason is the expectation of the film’s poor success.

Thank you for attention. And a big thank you to miss_poison for the “They turned down the role” post.