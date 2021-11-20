Actress Natalya Berger from Nizhny Novgorod starred in a film with Meryl Streep on January 22, 2021

Recently on the First Channel the last episodes of the series “Solar Circle” were released, in which one of the main roles was played by the Nizhny Novgorod actress Natalya Berger. By the age of 26, she already has almost two dozen successful paintings behind her back. But this was not enough for Natalia, and she decided to conquer America. For several years now she has been living on two continents. But he believes that this is not the limit. We contacted her and found out how difficult it is for a Russian actress to succeed in the United States.

Cool you hit

Natalia discovered her passion for the stage as a child thanks to her parents: Natasha’s mother is the famous Nizhny Novgorod TV presenter Tatyana Tumanova.

– My parents had a very creative group of friends. These were people with romantic views, they often went on hikes, went in for tourism, – recalls Natasha. – And every year, on Pushkin’s birthday, they staged performances based on the poet’s tales. When I was four years old, I took part in this for the first time, played a little messenger. And she played so well that after that they started giving me the main roles. There is even a tape interviewing me. I talk like a chicken bone and talk about my future performances.

In the 13th gymnasium, where Natalya studied, performances were also often staged. And she, of course, has always been in the forefront.

The turning point happened in the 9th grade. Then Oleg Tabakov came to our city, who recruited students to his college. The announcement was made in all schools. Competition – 5-10 people per place.

– About this terrible competition was written even in the announcement that we hung, – Natalya recalls with a smile. – We warned in advance that the guys who do not get through are not upset. Therefore, I was not afraid of anything, I thought that I would not pass, but I would try just for fun.

The exam took place at the Actor’s House. I had to read a few poems. Most of the guys were allowed to speak until the end, but Natasha was interrupted after the first. “Everything is clear here,” Tabakov said. Natasha realized that everything was bad and went home.

“And then my grandmother, six months later, discovered that eight people were taken from our region, and I was among them,” the girl laughs. – It was then that both my parents and I began to think about my future career. But they let me decide for myself, there were no objections, only support and help.

Studying, according to Natalia, was difficult, but interesting.

– Our theater school is very serious, but sometimes, I would say, it was more of a school of life. We were all prepared for what we will experience for ourselves, working in this profession.

Tabakov himself did not come to his own school often. But he left an indelible mark on Natasha’s memory.

“After all, it was he who launched my career,” she smiles. – We were the second set, and he came to us only for shows, this is about once every six months. I remember the stories he told, how he spoke with inspiration about the profession. He was certainly a master of his craft.

After school Tabakov Nizhny Novgorod applied to all Moscow theater universities. I went to each of them, but chose the Shchukin school.

Natalia began filming while still studying. Although it was forbidden. Because of this, it was very difficult in the sessions, but she did not give up.

Off the air

Natalya decided to spend the fee received from filming in the “Solar Circle” on her studies. And on a student visa for six months she left for America for special courses from the followers of Stanislavsky.

“The first thing that caught my eye was the difference in teaching,” Natalya shares. – If there is too much carrot in Russia, then there is too much carrot. Teachers are afraid of upsetting the student, and even if he does not succeed, they say that everything is fine.

You cannot work on a student visa in America, therefore, after returning home, Natalya took up the registration of a working – Extra Ordinary (extra-talent). She provided the commission with several films in which she starred, and she was given a visa.

At that time, Natalya worked at the theater “At the Nikitsky Gate”. She was given the main roles – Juliet, poor Lisa.

– And I had to choose – to stay in Moscow and continue to work in the theater or try to work in the States. I took a chance, – says Natalya.

It turned out to be more difficult to get a role in America than in Russia.

– Castings are very fast in the USA, and you don’t have much time for the producers to see what they need. And they have much less interest in you, because there is high competition. That is, you are working at maximum power. Literally 50-60 seconds are allocated for you, – says Natalya. – There is still more time in Russia. The director almost always talks to you right away, there is someone to discuss your character with.

However, pretty quickly the girl was given the lead role in the Peter Hage film.

– He worked in the theater for a long time, and I starred in his debut work in the movie “Ride All Night”. I played a vampire, – laughs Natalia.

Since then, Nizhny Novgorod has played in several more films, but with separate warmth she recalls The Prom.

– I have never played in the crowd, but then I agreed, because one of the main roles was played by Meryl Streep. And I really wanted to see how she works, – Natalia shares. – And she really does it with such ease, with such a soul. She stood on the red carpet in an evening dress, and I looked and thought that she was the same as in life.