Adam McKay shares details of filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Netflix is ​​bringing us a dizzying cast of movies this winter – Adam McKay took a picture “Don’t look up” about scientists who learned about the approach of a giant meteorite to Earth and went on a press tour in the hope of warning the world about the danger. Timothy Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and even Ariana Grande are involved in the project. The director is famous for his love of improvisation on the set, and this project was no exception for him.

Everyone was happy to shoot the scene in the Oval Office set. They improvised, laughed. Meryl Streep was a little embarrassed because she’s arguably the greatest actress of all time, and we were delighted to know that she is ready to join the fun and can improvise all day long. Jonah Hill is also a great improviser, and this inspired Jen, Leo and Rob Morgan to do the same.

McKay talked about the 16-minute scene, which was filmed for two whole days.

We filmed this scene for two days. The first version was 16 minutes long, and I never tired of re-watching it, but the fact is that you can’t start a film with a 16-minute scene in which almost nothing happens. The great Hank Corwin edits the film, and he managed to turn it into a dance piece by Fred Astaire. I showed people the first cut: a beautifully edited 16-minute scene with the greatest actors, and everyone was ready to watch for another 5 minutes, but still in the final cut, this episode had to be shortened.

Premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” – 24 December.