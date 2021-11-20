Adele told Oprah about the new album, divorce from her husband and how she lost 45 kg

Adele

British singer Adele for the first time in several years gave a big interview to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. During this time, the pop star released a new album, broke up with her husband and lost weight. All these events were widely discussed in the media and social networks. Now Adele spoke about them in the first person.

Adele, 33, said she was shocked by her divorce from London businessman Simon Koniecki in 2019, and has since been frustrated with the institution of marriage.

According to the singer, bouts of “wild melancholy” after the divorce pushed her to train and lose 45 kg in two years.

The two-hour CBS interview was interspersed with new songs and old hits, which Adele performed in the picturesque park of the Griffith Astronomical Observatory in Los Angeles against the backdrop of the famous Hollywood Sign.

