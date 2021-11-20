Adele told Oprah about the new album, divorce from her husband and how she lost 45 kg

Mark Savage

British singer Adele for the first time in several years gave a big interview to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. During this time, the pop star released a new album, broke up with her husband and lost weight. All these events were widely discussed in the media and social networks. Now Adele spoke about them in the first person.

Adele, 33, said she was shocked by her divorce from London businessman Simon Koniecki in 2019, and has since been frustrated with the institution of marriage.

According to the singer, bouts of “wild melancholy” after the divorce pushed her to train and lose 45 kg in two years.

The two-hour CBS interview was interspersed with new songs and old hits, which Adele performed in the picturesque park of the Griffith Astronomical Observatory in Los Angeles against the backdrop of the famous Hollywood Sign.

American rapper Lizzo, actress Melissa McCarthy and British comedian and TV presenter James Corden took part in the concert in the rays of the sunset with Adele. Adele and Simon Koniecki’s nine-year-old son Angelo saw his mother singing live for the first time.

“I was not so proud of anything in my life as that I see you here, kid!” – said Adele from the stage.

During the concert, one of the spectators proposed to his fiancée. She agreed and burst into tears. Adele performed her hit Make You Feel My Love in honor of the happy couple.

“Thank God she said yes, otherwise I wouldn’t know who to dedicate the next song to,” Adele said.

Photo author, Cbs Photo caption, Quentin brought his fiancee Ashley to the concert blindfolded to surprise her

Shock and disappointment

“I have always been obsessed with the idea of ​​a family consisting of two spouses and children, because I did not have one,” Adele admitted to Oprah Winfrey. The singer’s father left home when she was two years old.

“From an early age, I promised myself that when I have children, we will all be together. I tried for a very long time,” she added.

Photo author, Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / CBS

Simon Koniecki, 46, is a native of New York who moved with his family to Britain at the age of 10 and later founded Drop4, a company specializing in the construction of water pipes and water treatment plants.

The couple began dating in 2011, got married in 2016 and acquired a mansion in West Sussex in the south of England.

An anonymous source close to the pop star previously told the online publication Hollywood Life that the main reason for the divorce was the constant tour of Adele.

According to Adele, she really felt that her marriage was falling apart when, in the company of acquaintances, she filled out a psychological test in a glossy magazine.

One of the questions was: “Is there anything that nobody knows about you?” Adele, she said, turned to her friends and blurted out: “Yes, I am unhappy, I do not live, but drag my feet with difficulty.”

“They just gasped, – recalls Adele. – And from that moment I did not stop asking myself:“ What am I doing? What is all this for? “

According to her, the relationship actually ended in 2018.

“I took marriage very seriously,” she says.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Adele and Simon Koniecki at the 2013 Grammy Awards

Adele insists that she continues to love Simon, although she is no longer in love with him. The houses of the former spouses in Los Angeles are close to each other, and they are raising a son together.

The star says that her husband saved her life after she became famous.

“At that time I was so young and wanted to try everything. I could well have gone down the crooked path to self-destruction. And then he appeared – the most reliable person I have met. I would have entrusted my life to him today.”

Music from nowhere

Songs such as Hello and Someone Like You touch millions of people, but Adele admits that their power is a secret to herself.

“I don’t think that I, as a person, possess all that is inherent in my songs. I take it from somewhere, I don’t know how. It’s strange, because I don’t know life so well,” she admitted laughing.

Answering the question why there is so much personal and intimate in the verses of her songs, Adele said that she wants to help people who are going through the same experience.

“Music helps me in many cases, and I strive to help others as well, to remind them that they are not alone. Sometimes, when I record or then listen to a song, I say to myself:“ This is probably too personal. ”But no nothing worse than what I’ve experienced in the last two or three years behind closed doors. So I’m not afraid of anything. “

Reconciliation with the father

The singer admitted that her father Mark Evans inflicted the most serious trauma on her in her childhood with his absence and indifference to his daughter.

“It’s because of my daddy, I didn’t learn to be loved and never expected good things from people,” she said during an interview.

Father and daughter have not spoken for many years, but have reconciled in the past three years after Evans fell seriously ill.

He once said that he hadn’t heard any of her songs, except for the only one, Hometown Glory, because it was “too painful.”

“It shocked both of us, – says Adele. – I think I could sing about it, but not talk. We are similar in this sense.”

Shortly before her father’s death in April of this year, she sang to him through Zoom through her entire new album.

“Surprisingly, he liked the songs that I especially liked the most. He said he was proud of me. After that, I felt that the old wound had healed.”

Excess weight

Photo author, Cbs Photo caption, Adele sang old and new songs in Los Angeles

Adele’s appearance has served as food for numerous rumors and fortune-telling after she got rid of 45 kilograms of excess weight thanks to increased training.

“After the divorce, terrible bouts of melancholy periodically rolled over me,” the singer said. “They literally paralyzed me, I could not control my own body.”

Noticing that she felt better in the gym, Adele began to go there every day. “It got my brains right.” she says.

Oprah recalled her own weight loss experiences and how some people turned their backs on her when she first decided to go on a diet. In their opinion, caring for appearance humiliates a woman.

Adele, in response, admitted that she also encountered similar comments, but they did not bother her.

“It doesn’t shock or upset me,” she said. “Throughout my career, I’ve always been too fat or too thin for someone, too passionate or too cold. I don’t try to judge how others feel about their bodies. It is a pity if someone suffers because of their own complexes, but this is not my business. I arrange my life. “

Anthem of the wrestlers

During a recent concert in Los Angeles, Adele performed three songs from her new album, 30 – I Drink Wine, Love Is A Game and Hold On.

Photo author, Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / CBS Photo caption, The interview took place in the same rose garden where Oprah Winfrey spoke with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March.

Oprah Winfrey highlighted the latter, quoting: “I am at a loss. The more I try, the more I decline. I am my worst enemy. I hate myself.”

Adele said that this is how she felt after the divorce, and then friends told her: “Hold on.”

“It was so difficult to deal with all this: getting a divorce, becoming a single parent not seeing your child every day. This is not what I dreamed of when I became a mother.”

Speaking on CBS ahead of the interview, Oprah Winfrey said this “beautiful and soulful song deserves to be the anthem of all the people in the world who are suffering and struggling.”

Adele has been performing since 2006 and is one of the highest paid musicians in the world. The singer is known for her strong contralto, her main genre being heartbreaking ballads.

