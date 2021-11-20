After an interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, the channel was accused of distorting the facts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Foreign media noted that a third of the headlines aired were not from British publications, but from American and Australian newspapers. However, many of them were not associated with Markle before the installation. However, in the interview, it was strongly stated that it was the English press that supported the racist sentiments in Megan’s direction.

After that, the Associated Newspapers asked the American media corporation ViacomCBS to cut out false information from the conversation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

“We believe that as a responsible and conscientious television station, you (like us) will condemn the deliberate distortion and falsification of headlines and the misleading editing of British newspapers shown in the program … This editing was not obvious to viewers – as a result, this part of the program is completely inaccurate … ”- wrote the director of legal affairs, Elizabeth Hartley.

After the interview of the couple, a scandal erupted

Recall that the wife of Prince Harry said in an interview that one of her husband’s relatives was very worried about the color of their son Archie’s skin. At the same time, Megan did not mention the name of this person. “It will not be very pleasant for the Harry family,” the brunette emphasized then. This statement caused a wave of outrage among fans and colleagues of the star.

Megan does not hide the fact that life in the palace has greatly affected her psyche. The Duchess even considered committing suicide. “I just didn’t want to live. And it was a very clear, real and frightening constant thought. And I remember … I remember Harry lulling me to sleep. I said that I needed to go somewhere for help, but the members of the royal family told me not to do this, because it could damage their reputation, ”she recalled.

Based on materials from Variety

Photo: Legion-Media