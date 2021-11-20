Alexandra Daddario on filming in “True Detective”: “Suddenly everyone in the city wanted to see me”

Laconic, but very memorable role Alexandra Daddario in the first season of crime anthology “True Detective” excited the audience, but no less excited the performer of this role. In a recent conversation with Collider the actress told how this part, from which she generally did not expect much, helped her get into the film with Dwayne Johnson.

The actress said that she received the most successful roles in her career, without assuming that they would turn out to be. As an example, she just cited the first season of “True Detective”, to the premiere of which she was not even invited.

I did not attend the premiere of this series, and in the end it turned out to be a very important event in my career. You never know how things will turn out, so I just try to play as best as possible the roles that I choose.

True, the actress nevertheless admitted that getting into a future multi-part hit was her tactical step – she wanted to diversify her portfolio.

I went to audition, and they seemed to be interested in me, while I auditioned for another role. And I decided, since they are at least a little interested, and I really like the actors involved in the project, I like Carey Fukunaga, I want to get on this series, so I’ll try to get them to hire me. (laughs) I thought that such a role would perfectly complement and diversify my resume.

As a result, as you know, Daddario’s tactics did not disappoint – they started talking about her immediately after the episode with her participation was released.