Alina Zagitova reacted to the brutal murder of Kuzi the cat | News | News

Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova urged to fight against flayers. So the athlete commented on the news of the brutal murder of the cat Kuzi in Severodvinsk.

“I believe that we must fight against animal husbandry”, – wrote Zagitova on her Instagram page, reposting messages from volunteers who are engaged in animal rescue, and accompanying her post with crying and angry emoticons.

Russian figure skater Maya Khromykh said that she had known Zagitova’s love for animals for a long time, and she herself was very fond of cats, writes Sport Express.

“I love cats since childhood. My friends had all the cats so squeezed that when they saw me they began to run away under the sofa. But my brother and I were allergic, so I well understood that it makes no sense for me to have a kitty or a cat. But in Novogorsk, on the last day of the camp, three kittens were thrown to us. Alina Zagitova picked them up. It was just the last day, we took our things, and Alina went to my mother and persuaded her to take the kitten. I didn’t even hope, didn’t ask, but now I have a cat ”, – quotes the words of Khromykh TASS.

The highly publicized brutal murder of Kuzi the cat was committed in early October. Inhabitants of Severodvinsk Artem Lavrentyev and his partner Anna-Victoria Gromovich are suspected of a crime. It is known that the couple stole the pet from Artyom’s mother in order to annoy her. The cat lived with a woman for 14 years. The couple filmed the abuse of the animal and posted it on the Internet.

In Russian cities, an action “Signature for Kuzya” began, demanding a harsh sentence to both those suspected of torturing and killing a cat. You can subscribe in cat cafes that can be found in major cities of Russia. The collection of signatures is also carried out on the Internet. To date, more than 206 thousand people have signed the petition to prosecute Anna-Victoria Gromovich and Artem Lavrentyev.

On October 1, the police opened a criminal case on the murder of the cat, the remains of the animal were sent for examination. Flayers face up to five years in prison.