Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will shoot a documentary about the divorce

The Discovery + Channel has announced the start of filming for a new documentary that will plunge into the difficult relationship between actor Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard. A movie about lawsuits, unexpected turns in investigations and numerous lawsuits will bear the simple title – “Johnny vs. Amber” (Johnny vs. Amber).

It is noted that at first the film will plunge into history on the part of Depp and tell how the famous actor “married a Machiavellian liar who will do anything to preserve her reputation.” Then the movie will open the side of Amber, who “married her husband for the man of her dreams and only then realized that he was a cruel monster and a drug addict.”

The documentary project will be filled with interviews with various lawyers, friends and close people of the star couple and archival audio and video recordings. As conceived by the authors, this movie will give viewers “a unique and important perspective on a marriage that has come apart at the seams” and will help to understand “the over-importance of the problem of domestic violence.”

Recall that after a series of scandals and trials, Johnny Depp was removed from several high-budget films. Amber Heard, in turn, got a role in the sequel to Aquaman, where she will again play Meru. In Battlefield 2042, they found the very Crimean Green Men. Ukrainians were offended, and developers apologize