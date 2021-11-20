Amber heard showed her workout before filming

During the quarantine, the actress did not relax, which is noticeable in her figure.

In addition to the high-profile trial with her ex-husband, Hollywood beauty Amber Heard also needs to prepare for new films, in particular, for the sequel to the Aquaman movie comic strip. Recently, the 35-year-old actress showed that she practically cannot move in the costume of her heroine, the sea princess Mera. Maybe that’s why she was in the frame for a significant part of the first picture without him?

But with or without a suit – the figure of the superhero should be at its best. And so the artist posted on Instagram a new behind-the-scenes “Aquaman”, namely a photo from her workout to keep fit. The star stood in an unusual bridge, resting her feet on the bench, and pulling her arms up on the rings. According to the picture, you can evaluate the muscles of a woman and, apparently, you will not refuse Amber’s athleticism. With such hands, she really could have beat Johnny Depp, as he told about it in court …

It seems that in the second film, the actress’s outfit will be more open and showcase her body. Given the aquatic specifics of “Aquaman”, Heard may appear on the screen and in a swimsuit. How it will actually be, we will not know until December 2022, this is the preliminary release date of the sequel.

One and a half million people demand that Amber Heard leave the Aquaman franchiseEarlier, her ex-husband Johnny Depp left the “Fantastic Beasts” project, having a scandal over the case of domestic violence.

We add that Amber trains under the track City Girls – Pussy Talk, which she herself announced in this post.

See also: