AMD and Qualcomm are interested in Samsung’s 3nm pipeline / News / Overclockers.ua

AMD and TSMC have been cooperating for many years. The Taiwanese 7nm pipeline now produces a variety of products, including chiplets for Ryzen processors, Navi 2X graphics cores, and SoCs for Sony and Microsoft consoles. Despite this, the production of 3nm chips AMD will entrust the main competitor TSMC.

Several Asian web publications, DigiTimes in particular, announced AMD’s plans to conclude a contract for the production of 3-nanometer chips with the South Korean firm Samsung Electronics. This is due to dissatisfaction with TSMC’s too close relationship with Apple, which puts other companies at a disadvantage. For example, all of the initial 3nm power has already been reserved by Apple.

It is reported that along with AMD in the 3-nm pipeline, Samsung is interested in Qualcomm. However, the South Korean chip maker himself does not comment on the information about potential customers.

Samsung Electronics expects to launch serial production of 3nm chips with gate-all-around field-effect transistor (GAAFET) transistors in the first half of 2022. The company originally planned to start mass production this year, but faced development difficulties.