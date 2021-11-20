American general considers the creation of bases in Ukraine an unnecessary provocation

https://ria.ru/20211120/general-1759978355.html

KIEV, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States needs to build a strategy for the Black Sea region and only in the context of this, if necessary, consider the possibility of opening military bases in Ukraine, believes the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges. region, Ukraine, how can we resist Russia? This means active work with Romania, Georgia, confirmation of our constructive relations with Turkey. Having a strategy, only then can we develop individual politicians, and then we can consider the meaning of opening American bases in Ukraine. what to open them now – to what? What is the purpose? ” – said Hodges in an interview with the newspaper “NV”. The general believes that many American allies may have “hard times” if such bases appear in Ukraine, but at the same time “will not be part of any understandable strategy.” “All this can be regarded as an unnecessary provocation,” – he said. Nevertheless, Hodges does not oppose an increase in the presence of American forces in the Black Sea region, as well as joint exercises with the British fleets or the military forces of Canada. “We must realize what kind of we have a plan. And of course, the United States and Ukraine must understand that our relations are strong enough to develop such initiatives, “he summed up.

