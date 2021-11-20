American Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two during BLM protests in Kenosha, acquitted by jury

November 19, 2021 Updated 35 minutes ago

A US jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people during African American rights protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was found not guilty of two counts of murder, one attempted murder, and several smaller charges.

Rittenhouse insisted that his actions fit into the framework of self-defense.

US President Joe Biden first said that he recognized the jury’s decision, but then issued a detailed written statement, where he stressed that the acquittal angered many, including himself.

“While the verdict on this will anger and worry many Americans, myself included, we must respect the jury’s decision,” the document says.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, “Rittenhouse is damn guilty.” After the verdict was announced, many expressed disagreement with the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has once again divided American society. American conservatives and gun rights advocates portrayed the young man as a hero. For those who advocate limiting this right, the story of Kyle Rittenhouse showed the dangers of putting a weapon of war in the hands of an immature person in an explosive and rapidly changing situation.

During the announcement of the verdict, the young man began to shake. As the judge read out the jury’s decision – having uttered the words “innocent” five times on each count – Rittenhouse nearly fainted. After the verdict was announced, he hugged his lawyer.

It took the jury more than three days to come to a decision. Fearing further outbreaks of violence, the authorities introduced a national guard to Kenosha.

Uncle Jacob Blake, after the verdict was announced to Rittenhouse, was seen at the courthouse in tears. He says the verdict shocked him, and if Rittenhouse were black, “the police would have shot him.”

The protests escalated into riots, in response to which detachments of “guards” spontaneously organized themselves. Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled to Kenosha from neighboring Illinois on August 25 last year, he said, to guard a car dealership that had been severely vandalized in the previous days.

He took with him a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition with an all-metal jacket. That evening, he shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounded another protester, 27-year-old Gage Grosskreutz. At the trial, he argued that he feared that they might take possession of his weapon. All three men killed or injured by his actions are white.

Almost all of Rittenhouse’s actions were captured on film, so his motivation was at the center of the process. The young man’s defense insisted that Rittenhouse opened fire because he felt a threat to his safety.

The prosecution, on the other hand, indicated that Rittenhouse was on the street in violation of the city’s curfew and did not even know the people he said he had come to defend from another city. Prosecutors emphasized that, apart from those committed by Rittenhouse, there were no murders in the city that evening.

Not everyone liked the verdict. He was criticized by Deputy Governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes.

“In recent weeks, many have been afraid of exactly what we are seeing now,” he told the Associated Press.