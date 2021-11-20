American Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two during BLM protests in Kenosha, acquitted by jury

Kyle Rittenhouse

A US jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people during African American rights protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was found not guilty of two counts of murder, one attempted murder, and several smaller charges.

Rittenhouse insisted that his actions fit into the framework of self-defense.

US President Joe Biden first said that he recognized the jury’s decision, but then issued a detailed written statement, where he stressed that the acquittal angered many, including himself.

“While the verdict on this will anger and worry many Americans, myself included, we must respect the jury’s decision,” the document says.

