Americans announced a collection of proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant on the Moon – Gazeta.Ru

NASA and Idaho National Laboratory have announced a search for ideas for a lunar nuclear power plant. About it informs Associated Press agency.

The Request for Proposals was announced on November 19. A solar-independent power supply system is planned to be created by the end of the 2020s; project options must be sent to NASA by February 19, 2022.

“Securing a reliable and powerful power system on the lunar surface is a vital step in human space exploration, and we can do it,” said Sebastian Corbiziero, project manager at Idaho National Laboratory.

If it is possible to ensure a stable presence of man on the moon, the next target will be Mars. NASA says a surface nuclear reactor can provide a reliable and powerful power system regardless of environmental conditions on the Moon or Mars. In addition, representatives of the agency hope that this project will lead to the development of technologies that will be useful on Earth.

The reactor will be built on Earth and then sent to the Moon.

According to the plans, the system will have to include: a uranium-fueled reactor core, a system for converting heat into electricity, a heating control system and a distribution system, which will have to supply power of at least 40 kilowatts for 10 years. It is also noted that the reactor should be turned on and off without human intervention, be able to work on board the lander, and also be accessible for transportation.

In addition, when launched from Earth, it must fit into a cylinder 4 meters in diameter and 6 meters high.