Americans have compiled a rating of the most reliable car brands: the leader has changed

The American consumer magazine Consumer Reports has published a fresh rating of the reliability of cars in the cut by brands, it is compiled annually. Lexus took the lead among brands, relegating Mazda to second and Toyota to third. The top five also includes Infiniti and Buick.

Consumer Reports’ annual rating of predicted vehicle reliability is based on a survey of vehicle owners. It does not include objective breakdown data. The result is measured on a scale from 0 to 100 points: the higher it is, the more reliable the model is. The indicator in the section by brands is the arithmetic mean of the models.

In 2021, the average score ranges from 41 to 60 points. Traditionally, Asian carmakers are in the lead with 62. European ones scored 44. American ones performed even worse – 42 points.

The list of car brands reflects only those for which data has been obtained on at least two models. For this reason, the new ranking did not include Land Rover, Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Consumer Reports’ 2021 Brand Reliability Rating:

Lexus – 76 points;

Mazda – 75 points;

Toyota – 71 points;

Infiniti – 69 points;

Buick – 66 points;

Honda – 66 points;

Subaru – 66 points;

Acura – 64 points;

Nissan – 63 points;

Mini – 60 points;

Hyundai – 56 points;

Chrysler – 54 points;

Porsche – 52 points;

Chevrolet – 48 points;

Audi – 47 points;

Cadillac – 47 points;

BMW – 45 points;

Ford – 44 points;

Kia – 43 points;

Volvo – 42 points;

RAM – 40 points;

GMC – 37 points;

Mercedes-Benz – 34 points;

Volkswagen – 31 points;

Genesis – 30 points;

Jeep – 26 points;

Tesla – 25 points;

Lincoln – 18 points.

Consumer Reports Top 10 Most Reliable Models in 2021:

Consumer Reports Top 10 Most Unreliable Models in 2021: