Angelina Jolie shared a rare photo of her son



Angelina Jolie



Angelina Jolie with Maddox

Angelina Jolie delighted her fans by sharing a never-before-seen snapshot. On it is the actress herself, who is holding in her arms still very little Maddox – her eldest adopted son, who turned 20 this year. Jolie posted this photo on her social media page to draw attention to her campaign to keep track of endangered forests and wildlife in Cambodia, the country where she first met and adopted Maddox.

We will remind, Jolie first saw Maddox back in 2001, when she starred in Cambodia in the film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” Then she learned about how many orphans live in difficult conditions in orphanages in this country and decided to adopt one of the orphans, whom she saw in an orphanage in the city of Battambang. After filming ended, she returned to Cambodia with Billy Bob Thornton, who was then her husband, and together they applied for the adoption of the boy, who was documented as Rat Vibol.

However, the adoption was delayed as the US government temporarily banned the adoption of children from that country – on suspicion that many of the adoptions are illegal. This was exactly the case with Maddox: he was introduced to Jolie as an orphan, but later it became known that a certain Lorin Galinda, who was engaged in illegal adoption, bought the baby from his extremely poor mother for $ 100. When it turned out, Angelina almost lost her son. However, with the help of a good lawyer, she managed to defend Maddox. The actress swore then: she had no idea that Maddox’s mother was alive. Jolie said that she had already managed to fall madly in love with the baby and simply could not part with him. In addition, Angelina used a powerful argument: she promised to give Maddox a much better life than he could get in Cambodia.