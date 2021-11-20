Angelina Jolie showed an archive photo with her son, now, Instagram, Brad Pitt, 2021 :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Angelina Jolie posted an archived shot with her eldest heir.

The Hollywood actress, known for her active lifestyle, has now decided to draw public attention to an acute environmental problem. Angelina Jolie on her Instagram account spoke about the recently launched campaign to keep records of endangered plants and animals in Cambodia.

Speaking about such a serious problem, the artist, among other things, published an archive photo, which captured herself with little Maddox. It was in Cambodia that Jolie met a boy 20 years ago, who later became her eldest son.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the actress went to Cambodia for the next shooting. Then the celebrity was amazed at how many orphans in this country live in orphanages with terrible conditions. In one of the orphanages, Angelina saw a boy, whom she later adopted.

In the photo that appeared on the star’s Instagram account, Jolie is holding a child who looks no more than a couple of years old. This picture has not been published before, so it can be considered truly unique.

Recall that after Jolie met Pitt, the actor also adopted the boy and became his real father. Several years ago, there was a quarrel between Brad and Maddox, after which they stopped communicating.

Earlier, “Dni.ru” wrote that Angelina Jolie was removed on a date with her ex-husband.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS