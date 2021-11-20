Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh and Pax attended the premiere in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie with her son Pax and daughter Shiloh and JR

46-year-old Angelina Jolie has recently become almost the main character of the gossip column. The actress often appeared in the film “The Eternals”, where she played one of the main roles. Moreover, Jolie was often accompanied on the red carpet by her grown-up children. Everyone was especially impressed by how the 15-year-old Shiloh has changed. And now the audience got the opportunity to see her again.

Together with her brother Pax, she accompanied her mother yesterday to the premiere of the documentary “Paper & Glue” in Los Angeles. This time, there were no altered mother’s dresses – Shiloh chose a familiar casual look with ripped jeans and a black sweatshirt. Angelina herself was faithful to her favorite black color.

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and Pax and JR

Together with Jolie and her children, the author of the film, a French street artist and photographer, known under the pseudonym JR, posed for the photographers. The film focuses on how people express themselves through art and find in it an opportunity to challenge prejudice or fight for freedom.

The artist does not reveal his real name, although, unlike Banksy, he does not hide from the public. The artist’s trademark style is large black-and-white photographic images, which he posts in public places. In the press, JR is called “Cartier-Bresson of the XXI century.” In 2018, he was included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.