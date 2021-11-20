Angelina Jolie’s daughter could become a model – media

According to insiders, Shiloh could make $ 10 million a year just because of who she is.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 15-year-old daughter Shiloh, who appeared at the premiere of Eternals last months in elegant dresses, made the media talk about herself not only because she apparently refused to change gender, but also because of possible further plans regarding their place in show business, writes Star magazine.

The publication claims that a number of modeling agencies approached Shiloh with offers of cooperation, which literally stunned the girl.

“They (agencies) are already contacting. With parents such as Angelina and Brad Pitt, Shiloh will easily enter into a modeling contract. She could easily earn $ 10 million a year just because of who she is,” the publication quotes an insider.

Shiloh allegedly wants to follow in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber and become a catwalk model, and since the teenage girl has already experienced what it’s like to be in front of the cameras, she is said to have no problem becoming a model for brands.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at the “Eternals” premiere afterparty [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Sources claim that Shiloh’s parents reacted differently to their daughter’s modeling prospects.

“For Angelina, rule # 1 is Shiloh must attend all meetings and attend photo shoots. However, Brad thinks that his daughter is too young for this and wants her to go to college and get her degree. He wants to protect her from the industry. which is not always supportive of the young and innocent, “- said an anonymous source.

Regardless of what Shiloh and her siblings decide to do, Jolie is determined to support them in everything. In 2017, the actress told the BBC that she wants her children to be happy with what they will do in the future.

“In five years, I would like to travel the world, visiting my children, hoping that they will be happy and will do really interesting things, and I imagine that in many different parts of the world, and I will support them,” the actress said.

As for Pitt, according to sources, he supports his children in everything that makes them happy:

“They’re old enough now to make decisions, and he’s out of the way. He encouraged them to be who they want to be. He wouldn’t ask for anything else.”

At the moment, neither Shiloh nor her parents have commented in any way if they really received offers from modeling agencies.

Let us recall how Shiloh’s beliefs and style changed, who had previously announced her intention to change sex and even invented a male name for herself.