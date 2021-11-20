Ariana Grande’s ex fueled rumors of an affair with Kim Kardashian: general photo – novosti-shou-biznesa

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West never received an official divorce document, they live separately and do not consider themselves a couple. Each of the celebrities is often suspected of romance. New information has surfaced about the relationship between the reality star and ex-fiancé Ariana Grande.

By the way, She’s still my wife, – Kanye West still hasn’t divorced Kim Kardashian

The stars fueled rumors about the romance of Kardashian and Davidson

The other day, humorist Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday. The party was attended by rapper Flavor Flave, who calls Pete “named son”, Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. Photos from the celebration were posted by Flave.

From the photo you can see that the party was modest and homely. Insiders report that it took place at Kris Jenner’s mansion.

A People source emphasized that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are really dating. They like each other and make each other happy.



Pete Davidson’s Birthday / Photo from Instagram Flavor Flave

Why there were rumors about an affair between Pete and Kim