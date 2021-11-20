Artyom Dzyuba became the main character of the meeting of the Kerzhakov brothers. Zenit defeated Nizhny Novgorod – Sport – St. Petersburg News

photo by Igor Russak / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

Naturally, before the Zenit – Nizhny Novgorod match, the main intrigue was who would meet Sr. Kerzhakov at the gates of the St. Petersburg club. Experienced fans have already understood a lot on Thursday: Misha turned to his brother on the club’s Instagram, and a long interview with the goalkeeper was published in Zenit’s program. It became clear that Stanislav Kritsyuk was still injured. At one time, when Kerzhakov-forward shone for the team of Luciano Spalletti, and Mikhail defended the gates of “Alania”, the stands of the “Petrovsky” stadium chanted “Misha-Misha, help my brother.” Alexander then scored, and, as it turned out, the brothers’ mother from the podium showed her first son a fist.

Semak, in addition to Kerzhakov at the gate, surprised the stands of 16.5 thousand fans with a number of decisions: for example, Yaroslav Rakitskiy came out to play the left-back (Dmitry Chistyakov and Deyan Lovren are in the center of defense, Vyacheslav Karavaev is on the right). Douglas Santos found himself in the defensive position – with Vilmar Barrios alive on the bench. Also in the reserve was Serdar Azmun, who distinguished himself in the Iranian national team; Andrey Mostovoy, Wendel, Malkom, Alexander Erokhin and Artem Dzyuba played in the attack. Nizhny Novgorod became the first team for Kerzhakov Sr. as a coach in the elite division. His experiments with “Tomyu” are difficult to take seriously. Alexander started in this RPL draw notably: victories over Sochi at home, Spartak and Dynamo away, in 8 starting matches 11 goals scored. Specialists from football analysts noted that Nizhny’s main weapon is canopies (5 out of 15 goals scored were scored after hanging standards). The second crown is counterattacking: Kerzhakov’s team has little possession of the ball (both in possession and in seconds), but runs out from their own half regularly convert into goals.

photo by Igor Russak / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

The return to St. Petersburg for the Russian scorer, who visited the Mariinsky Theater on Thursday, turned out so-so. Zenit could have scored four times in the first 10 minutes. It was clear: a goal is a matter of time. On the 24th minute, the score was finally opened: Dzyuba came up with a miraculous heel pass, and Malcolm scored his 10th goal for the St. Petersburg team. On the 27th minute referee Pavel Kukuyan appointed a penalty for a foul against Erokhin. Dzyuba, under the whistle of the Bend, where the amnestied ringleader Ruslan Dryuma returned, went to hit the 11-meter, but after consulting with his colleagues in the VAR, the chief referee changed his decision. Zenit nevertheless continued to score. Erokhin shot Dziuba in the leg, the striker was accurate. At the 39th minute, the intrigue reminded me: I still exist. Andrei Kozlov closed the same canopy. They joked in social networks: Misha did help his brother (we note separately – the Zenit goalkeeper was not guilty in the missed goal). Alas, for the same intrigue, the guests could not wait for the whistle for a break in equal compositions: midfielder Petrus Bumal promptly received 2 yellow cards for stupid fouls on Mostovoy. Already in the extra minutes of the first half, Dzyuba, after Malcolm’s exquisite touch, made a double.

Share this Share this

In the second half, the troubles of the guests continued. At the 59th minute, Artyom also scored a hat trick (hat-trick – three goals scored). In a cascade of substitutions from Semak, Barrios, Danil Krugovoy, Alexey Sutormin, Azmun appeared on the field. The echoing Gazprom Arena greeted Magomed Ozdoev with separate applause – the Ingush had not played since the summer due to a knee injury. 5 minutes before the final whistle, a goal of their own pupils took place: the Circle hung, and Chistyakov hung the opponent in the air. The behavior of Kerzhakov as a coach deserves special words. Alexander spent almost the entire match on his feet: he told his wards where to run under pressure, how to open up, consulted with his coaching staff, served balls, and hugged Dziuba. Despite the defeat, let’s give it credit: Nizhny Novgorod came to St. Petersburg to play football, the minibus did not park, ran into pressure, scored a goal, and even with the score 4: 1 Mikhail Kerzhakov pulled the balls out of Zenit’s goal.

photo by Igor Russak / “Fontanka.ru” photo by Igor Russak / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

It is no coincidence that after the match the head coach of the guests was calm: “The game was unsuccessful. We, of course, did not prepare for the fact that in the first half we would be in the minority. From the training process it seemed that Boumal was ready. But we also tend to be wrong. In the development of the attack, he played well. Without the ball, of course, he broke discipline. The most important thing for me, as it seemed for the guys, is to play football. You need to enjoy the moment playing RPL. Better to lose than to defend and fight back, as was the case with Lokomotiv, and concede at the last minute. “

Harsh statistical and emotional results of the meeting: Zenit won the first round for sure (now there are 6 points from the second in the Dynamo standings). Dziuba scored his fifth hat-trick in the championship and came in second in the list of scorers (five hat-tricks – a League record; four each – for Wagner Love, Solomon Rondon, Oleg Garin and Dmitry Kirichenko). Alexander Kerzhakov approached the Bend after the match. After the game, Dziuba confessed: “It was not difficult to set up us, because the game against Ural was not very important in general. Including me. Therefore, I was saving all this anger all the time, I prepared correctly. Thank you guys for the programs, for the common contribution. Great respect to Nizhny that they came to play football and even made it 2: 1. If not for the removal, I think it would have been harder for us. “ Fedor Pogorelov, Fontanka.ru