Autoblogger Said Gubdensky died in road accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt

Automobile blogger Said Gubdensky died in a head-on collision of cars on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, his manager told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Automobile blogger Said Gubdensky died in a head-on collision of cars on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, his manager told RIA Novosti. “So. There was a comrade, a work colleague,” he replied when asked whether the blogger had died and who was in the car with him. Gubdensky was driving a BMW. According to media reports, he died on the spot. Earlier, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that one of the crashed cars on Kutuzovsky Prospect belongs to Gubdensky. The foreign car, which, according to the traffic police, flew into the oncoming lane, bears the name of his Instagram account. The blogger has over 498 thousand subscribers on the page. The day before, he posted a video in history of how he drives around Moscow. According to the correspondent, journalists tried to interview witnesses to the incident: one of the eyewitnesses said that he heard only a loud sound. After that, the “friends of Said” who arrived at the scene of the accident did not allow them to continue. Emergency services reported to RIA Novosti about the accident in the west of Moscow. According to the interlocutor of the agency, two cars collided head-on, after which another crashed into them. According to the traffic police, the accident was caused by a BMW driver: he drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volvo and Mercedes cars. It is known about two dead and one injured. The incident occurred near house 33.

