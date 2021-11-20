Azerbaijani embassy accused Armenia of provocation – RBK

Photo: ArmeniaMOD / Facebook



Erevan bears responsibility for the escalation and military clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Kelbejer and Lachin regions. RBC was informed about this at the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow.

“Having resorted to military-political provocation, [Армения] attempted a large-scale attack against the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Lachin and Kelbajar regions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. In order to prevent an attack with the use of heavy military and artillery equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani side took adequate and effective measures, ”the statement says.

The embassy noted that as a result of the hostilities, seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed. Ten more people were injured.

Azerbaijan handed over the body of a dead soldier to Armenia



In addition, the embassy listed incidents that the Azerbaijani side interpreted as an Armenian provocation: the visit of the Armenian Defense Minister to the territory occupied by Russian peacekeepers in early November, the shelling of Azerbaijani engineering equipment in the Kelbejar region and an attack on Azerbaijani servicemen near the city of Shusha. As a result of the attack, three Azerbaijani soldiers were injured.