Baku agreed to summit with Yerevan in Brussels
20.11.2021
Baku agreed to summit with Yerevan in Brussels
Azerbaijan agreed to a Baku-Yerevan summit at the highest level in Brussels on December 15, the republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T13: 52
2021-11-20T13: 52
2021-11-20T14: 58
in the world
Armenia
Azerbaijan
azerbaijani foreign ministry
Brussels
BAKU, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Azerbaijan agreed to the Baku-Yerevan summit at the highest level in Brussels on December 15, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic said. “The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts.” was voiced by the head of our state. & lt; … & gt; We believe that the Brussels summit and the meeting planned within this framework will create additional opportunities, “the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Charles Michel. Yesterday he held telephone talks, in which Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated. On Tuesday, Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani army launched an attack in the eastern direction of the common border and invaded the country in the region of Mount Kilisali. According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, one serviceman was killed and 13 were taken prisoner. In turn, Baku claims the death of seven of its soldiers. The situation there is now stable. The Russian military department later reported that the fighting had ceased after negotiations between Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. Relations between the two republics remain tense, primarily due to the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. Last fall, another round of military confrontation ended with the conclusion of an agreement beneficial for Azerbaijan: Armenia returned the Kelbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions; Russian peacekeepers were stationed in the region, and gunfire resumed at the border in late July, with casualties reported. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the ceasefire, but later, through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, they agreed on an armistice. Nevertheless, the shelling continues. According to experts, the next clashes occurred due to the desire of the parties to improve their positions. Thus, position at heights allows you to gain control over roads and infrastructure on the opposite side of the border. At the same time, each participant in the dispute believes that he is acting on his own territory. All this takes place around the border line of the Soviet era, and in order to determine where whose lands are, a process of demarcation and delimitation of the border is necessary.
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Brussels
Baku agreed to summit with Yerevan in Brussels
“The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts. <...> Azerbaijan’s position in the realities of the post-conflict period has been repeatedly voiced by the head of our state. <...> We believe that the Brussels summit and the meeting planned within this framework will create additional opportunities, “the foreign ministry said in a statement.
If you don’t pay, you won’t get through. Baku and Yerevan continue dispute over borders
The Russian military department later reported that the fighting had ended after talks between Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.
August 24, 15:51
Aliyev accused Armenia of obstructing the visit of the UNESCO mission to Karabakh
At the end of July, skirmishes resumed on the border, and deaths and wounded were reported. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the ceasefire, but later, through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, they agreed on an armistice. Nevertheless, shelling continues.
According to experts, the next clashes occurred due to the desire of the parties to improve their positions. Thus, position at heights allows you to gain control over roads and infrastructure on the opposite side of the border. At the same time, each participant in the dispute believes that he is acting on his own territory. All this takes place around the border line of the Soviet era, and in order to determine where whose lands are, a process of demarcation and delimitation of the border is necessary.