Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Outcast” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars

https://ria.ru/20211110/wilson-1758347252.html

Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Rogue” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars

Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Outcast” was sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars – RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Rogue” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars

The volleyball that became the partner of the hero of Tom Hanks in the movie “Rogue” was sold at an auction in London for 230 thousand pounds (311 thousand dollars), … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

2021-11-10T18: 37

2021-11-10T18: 37

2021-11-10T18: 37

the culture

London

robert zemeckis

Tom Hanks

culture News

movies and TV series

Pacific Ocean

auction

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758347596_0-0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b210beeae820bde6941498c61990a65f.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The volleyball that co-starred Tom Hanks’ character in Rogue was auctioned in London for £ 230,000 ($ 311,000), according to the Prop Store website. Thus, the overall shape of the ball was slightly distorted, and the detail of the face (according to the film, the character of Hanks leaves a bloody handprint on the ball and then turns it into a face) became somewhat blurry compared to the pictures taken earlier in the film, “- noted in description of the lot. However, the ball went off at nearly five times its original cost. Estimate “Wilson” was 40-60 thousand pounds. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed. The film “Rogue”, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was released in 2000. It tells the story of a delivery service inspector named Chuck Noland (Hanks). During the transportation of the next cargo, the plane, in which the main character was, fell into the Pacific Ocean. Chuck miraculously escaped and made it to a desert island. There he survived for several years. And Noland’s only friend during this period was the ball named “Wilson”.

https://ria.ru/20211109/braslety-1758317031.html

London

Pacific Ocean

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758347596_536 0:3267:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27a538d0d1fc65e22f5b883123adebe5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

london, robert zemeckis, tom hanks, culture news, movies and TV series, pacific ocean, auction