Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Outcast” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars

https://ria.ru/20211110/wilson-1758347252.html
Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Rogue” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars
Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Outcast” was sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars – RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Rogue” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars
The volleyball that became the partner of the hero of Tom Hanks in the movie “Rogue” was sold at an auction in London for 230 thousand pounds (311 thousand dollars), … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021
2021-11-10T18: 37
2021-11-10T18: 37
2021-11-10T18: 37
the culture
London
robert zemeckis
Tom Hanks
culture News
movies and TV series
Pacific Ocean
auction
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758347596_0-0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b210beeae820bde6941498c61990a65f.jpg
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The volleyball that co-starred Tom Hanks’ character in Rogue was auctioned in London for £ 230,000 ($ 311,000), according to the Prop Store website. Thus, the overall shape of the ball was slightly distorted, and the detail of the face (according to the film, the character of Hanks leaves a bloody handprint on the ball and then turns it into a face) became somewhat blurry compared to the pictures taken earlier in the film, “- noted in description of the lot. However, the ball went off at nearly five times its original cost. Estimate “Wilson” was 40-60 thousand pounds. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed. The film “Rogue”, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was released in 2000. It tells the story of a delivery service inspector named Chuck Noland (Hanks). During the transportation of the next cargo, the plane, in which the main character was, fell into the Pacific Ocean. Chuck miraculously escaped and made it to a desert island. There he survived for several years. And Noland’s only friend during this period was the ball named “Wilson”.
https://ria.ru/20211109/braslety-1758317031.html
London
Pacific Ocean
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758347596_536 0:3267:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27a538d0d1fc65e22f5b883123adebe5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
london, robert zemeckis, tom hanks, culture news, movies and TV series, pacific ocean, auction
Ball “Wilson” from the movie “Outcast” sold at auction for 311 thousand dollars
“This version of ‘Wilson’ was placed in water for a long time during filming. Thus, the overall shape of the ball was slightly distorted, and the detail of the face (in the film, the character of Hanks leaves a bloody handprint on the ball and then turns it into a face) became somewhat blurred compared to pictures taken earlier in the film, “- noted in the description of the lot.
However, the ball went off at nearly five times its original cost. Estimate “Wilson” was 40-60 thousand pounds. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.
The film “Rogue”, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was released in 2000. It tells the story of a delivery service inspector named Chuck Noland (Hanks).
During the transportation of the next cargo, the plane, in which the main character was, fell into the Pacific Ocean. Chuck miraculously escaped and made it to a desert island. There he survived for several years.
And Noland’s only friend during this period was the ball named “Wilson”.
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sold at auction for $ 8 million