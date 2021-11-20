https://ria.ru/20211119/lokdaun-1759841854.html

Bavaria announced “de facto” lockdown for the unvaccinated from COVID-19

Bavaria announced a "de facto" lockdown for the unvaccinated from COVID-19

Bavaria announced “de facto” lockdown for the unvaccinated from COVID-19

The authorities of German Bavaria announced the introduction of restrictive measures due to the spread of the coronavirus, for the unvaccinated, they will mean a “de facto” lockdown. RIA Novosti, 19.11.2021

BERLIN, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of German Bavaria announced the introduction of restrictive measures due to the spread of the coronavirus, for the unvaccinated they will mean “de facto” lockdown. Bavaria is one of the leaders among German regions in terms of the incidence of COVID-19, for example, the intensive care units in Munich are almost completely filled due to influx of patients with coronavirus. At the same time, the region is also one of the leaders in the proportion of the unvaccinated population, along with the lands of the former East Germany. “We have developed a step-by-step concept (of combating the spread of coronavirus). We are not closing everything, but not everything will be open. For the unvaccinated there will be restrictions on contacts, de -Factually lockdown “, – said the Prime Minister of the region Markus Seder at a press conference following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Bavaria. According to him, Christmas fairs are canceled, clubs and bars that work at night will be closed. Cultural events will be held under strict conditions: the occupancy rate is no higher than 25%, the admission is only for vaccinated and recovered patients with the current coronavirus test result. In the areas of Bavaria, especially affected by the fourth wave of the pandemic, cultural institutions will be completely closed, as well as other leisure and service sectors such as fitness clubs, hotels, restaurants, hairdressers. Zeder stressed that there is no talk of introducing a curfew. The new rules are tentatively valid until December 15th.

