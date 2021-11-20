Biden’s attending physician confirmed the president’s “illness of retirees” | News | News

The attending physician of US President Joe Biden, Kevin O’Connor, said in a report on the state of health of the head of state that a few years ago, Biden was diagnosed with diverticulosis. The document was published on Friday, November 19, on the White House website.

It is noted that the so-called “pensioners’ disease” – diverticulosis – was identified in the American leader a few years ago. With it, diverticula form in the large intestine on the mucous membrane with a submucous layer.

“As expected, several small diverticula were noted. In addition, one 3mm benign polyp was identified in the ascending colon, ”the report says.

It also reports the results of examinations, including the colonoscopy procedure that Biden recently went through.

As noted by O’Connor, the president has never had colon cancer, and the results of the histological analysis will be available early next week.

After conducting a series of studies, doctors came to the conclusion that the 78-year-old owner of the Oval Office is capable of fulfilling his duties and, in general, is quite an energetic person.

At the same time, it is emphasized that Biden’s cough worsened and his gait worsened. He continues to be treated for atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia (high blood fat), gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, and mild sensory neuropathy of the legs.

On November 19, Biden temporarily handed over powers to Vice President Kamala Harris while the head of state was under anesthesia in a hospital where he underwent a colonoscopy. This was the first time a temporary transfer of power to a vice president since the Biden administration came to power in the United States, as well as the first time that a black woman has come to power in the United States.

He has now returned to acting as President of the United States. The head of the White House assured reporters that his medical procedure went “perfectly.”

Joe Biden, 78, became the oldest president in US history. His health has repeatedly become the subject of discussion.