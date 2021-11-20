Binance Adds Support for Ethereum Level 2 Solution Arbitrum One

Bitcoin exchange Binance announced the integration of Arbitrum One. Customers were able to deposit ETH through the network of this second tier solution.

The users have been assigned the corresponding addresses, which can be found in the deposits section.

The ability to withdraw Ethereum to Arbitrum One addresses will appear later. The Bitcoin exchange did not specify a timeline.

Arbitrum is the leader among second-tier scaling solutions for Ethereum with TVL at $ 2.46 billion versus $ 5.17 billion across the segment, according to L2Beat.

Data: L2beat.

Arcane Research explained the leadership of the project by focusing on a higher degree of network security.

According to L2Fees, transferring ETH to Arbitrum One will cost 57% less than transferring ETH to the Ethereum mainnet. Other L2 solutions offer savings of up to 99%.

As a reminder, in September Arbitrum One integrated the 1inch Network DeFi project.

