Binance US plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of IPO

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the US subsidiary plans to conduct several rounds of fundraising before going public

Crypto exchange Binance US (the American division of Binance) plans to conduct several rounds of attracting investments before entering the stock market (IPO). This was announced by the CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao at the Bloomberg forum in Singapore, writes Reuters.

According to Zhao, the company will raise “several hundred million” before the company’s listing on the stock exchange. Investment attraction rounds could be realized in the next two to three months, Zhao added.

In September, the head of Binance claimed that the American subsidiary of the exchange would conduct an IPO within three years. According to the Wall Street Journal, Binance could be valued at $ 300 billion in the event of an initial public offering on the stock market.

On November 17, Zhao announced that he was ready to donate 99% of his fortune, as he considers himself a financially independent person. The head of the crypto exchange said that he owns bitcoins, purchased in 2014, and Binance Coin tokens. Forbes estimates Zhao’s fortune at $ 1.9 billion.

