Bitcoin collapse by 90%, rise of Shiba Inu, Ethereum record and other events :: RBC.Crypto

In the past few weeks, several important developments have taken place in the cryptoindustry. Financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange Mikhail Karkhalev explained what is happening on the market and answered the main questions

Bitcoin and Ethereum renewed all-time highs in prices, Facebook was renamed Meta, and scammers created a token based on the Squid Game.

Financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange Mikhail Karkhalev explained the most important news that happened in recent weeks. He spoke about whether the Shiba Inu token has any prospects and how it differs from other “meme” coins, why the price of bitcoin has dropped and answered other questions.

