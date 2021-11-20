Bitcoin creator’s identity to be revealed in court? Craig Wright allegedly has evidence that he is Satoshi Nakamoto.

The situation around the identity of the creator of Bitcoin remains unclear, but soon everything may change. The US litigation, which began back in 2018, could put an end to the question of Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity.

Recall that back in 2016, Australian businessman Craig Wright, after a series of media investigations, stated that it was he who created the main cryptocurrency of our time. However, over the years, his name has not been fixed in this status, and the crypto community has big questions about Wright’s personality. However, in 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Wright in the United States. The plaintiff was the brother of the late David Kleiman, who, according to relatives, created bitcoin with Wright, but later Wright allegedly appropriated Kleiman’s cryptocurrency and their company W&K.

And now Wright’s defense claims that they have evidence that it is their ward who is the creator of Bitcoin, and Kleiman had nothing to do with this project.

In fact, there can be only one such proof – the key to the wallet, which contains about 1.1 million bitcoins, which are believed to belong to the creator of the cryptocurrency. The coins on this wallet have not moved since the creation of Bitcoin, and Wright, if he is who he claims to be, it will be enough to sell at least 1 Satoshi from there.

Unfortunately, the source does not specify when the very evidence of the defense might be disclosed.