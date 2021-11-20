Blake Lively admitted that she felt insecure in her body after the birth of her third child

Blake Lively

33-year-old Blake Lively, like many women, learned to accept her body again after pregnancy and childbirth. In 2019, the star and her husband Ryan Reynolds became parents for the third time – the couple had a daughter, Betty, and, according to Blake, she went through a not very pleasant experience due to changes in the figure. The actress said that a few months after the birth of her youngest daughter, she was to be promoted for the film “Rhythm Section”, for which the designers sent her their outfits. However, they did not fit her in size, which made her feel extremely insecure.

I wore a Lanvin shirt and a Net-a-porter dress for this cute bow. Because no one had any samples that fit me after giving birth. And a lot of clothes from the shops didn’t suit me either. So many. This is no good for women when their bodies don’t match what brands are offering. It’s repulsive and confusing

– she wrote on Instagram, sharing an archived snapshot from the show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress added that then she would like to feel as confident in herself as she is now, a year later.

This body gave me a child. And it produced the entire supply of the necessary food for him. What an incredible miracle! But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Just because I didn’t fit into my clothes. How stupid it seems to me now

– added Lively.

In addition to Betty, the couple are also raising two more daughters: six-year-old James and four-year-old Ines.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake isn’t the only one who ran into trouble choosing designer outfits. Famous singer Bibi Rexa admitted that fashion designers refused to work with her on the eve of the Grammy Awards, calling her “too big.”