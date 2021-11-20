Blake Lively, Megan Fox and other celebrities who benefited from plastic – Stars

Not everyone is lucky to be born with perfect facial features and a gorgeous figure. But some stars present their flaws as highlights, while others decide to seek help from a plastic surgeon. Such operations are not always successful, but some have benefited. WomanHit.ru decided to find out which of the celebrities only became more attractive after the intervention of the surgeon.

Blake Lively remains a slender beauty even after the birth of 3 children. Before filming the TV series “Gossip Girl”, which opened the way for the actress to the big cinema, she looked different. The main change in the appearance of the actress was her nose. With the help of rhinoplasty, her back and tip were narrowed. The girl decided to slightly change the shape of her lips, eyelids and enlarge her breasts. Such changes went to the benefit of the star and had a positive effect on both her career and personal life.

Megan Foxhas always been an attractive girl.When the movie “Transformers” was released, many of the fair sex wanted to be like Megan. But the actress decided that a perfect figure and a pretty face were not enough. Fox corrected the shape of her nose, made it higher than the cheekbones, which gave her face more expressiveness. And operations to change the shape and size of the breast have been carried out several times. The lips and chin also underwent minor changes. Now the actress looks very harmonious.

Have Demmy Moor there was a squint, and the actress decided to resort to surgery to get rid of it. After that, the film star has repeatedly turned to plastic surgeons for help. The woman changed her nose, changed the shape of her chin and chest. And after giving birth, Moore did liposuction and removed the excess skin from the abdomen. The star does not deny plasticity and says that at her age it is quite natural to use it in order to remain attractive.

Aishvaria Rai in 1994 she received the title “Miss World”. But even the recognized beauty made rhinoplasty and blepharoplasty so that her facial features became closer to European ones. The actress also slightly enlarged her upper lip. Liposuction helped her get rid of the excess weight that the diva had during pregnancy.

Kate Hudson I was very complex due to the very small size of the breasts and was jealous of colleagues with more curvaceous forms. The actress decided on the operation at the age of 31 and made herself a birthday present. Now Kate constantly appears at social events in dresses with a deep neckline. The second size gave Hudson a feminine touch.