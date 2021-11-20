Bold: Kate Winslet has sex with Saoirse Ronan in new movie

The actresses played mistresses in the film “Ammonite”.

From May 20, the film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas “Ammonite” Is an epic story from director Francis Lee. Starring the consummate Oscar-winning 45-year-old Kate Winslet and Oscar nominee – 27-year-old Saoirse Ronan.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan on the set / Getty Images

The events are set in a British coastal town in the 1840s. Renowned but unrecognized paleontologist Mary Annin (Kate Winslet) searches the coast for fossils every day to sell to tourists and feed herself and her sick mother. They are visited by wealthy spouses from London to acquire valuable minerals. The man decides to leave his wife, Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), who has recently experienced tragic events, here for recovery. He invites Mary to look after his wife. At first, the proud paleontologist refuses, but then realizes that she needs money, so she accepts the offer.

At first, Enninґ keeps away from her uninvited guest, but then, despite the difference between their social classes and personalities, feelings flare up between them that forever change their lives.

Charlotte Marchison and Mary Anninґ / Photo by B&H Film Distribution

The film contains explicit scenes of Mary and Charlotte having sex.

After filming, Saoirse said in an interview with the Mirror:

“I’ve never done a sex scene this intense and full before. And do it with Kate herself. I really felt completely safe, like we could do whatever we wanted with her.”

Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan) / Photo by B & H Film Distribution

By the way, the frank scene of the intimacy of the heroines was filmed on Ronan’s birthday.

“It was the best gift I could have dreamed of,” the actress admitted.