Brad Pitt fueled rumors of an affair with singer Andra Day

“Brad Pitt had his eye on Andra Day,” the news, which an unknown source told the British tabloid The Mirror yesterday, instantly spread across the network. It was revealed that the stars were spotted flirting with each other back in April, backstage at the Oscars. The 36-year-old singer and actress Andra Day was nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in United States vs. Billie Holiday, with Brad hosting the ceremony. According to the source, the actor has long been interested in Andra, and during the Oscars, hiding from the cameras, they exchanged phone numbers. Neither Brad nor Andra have commented on these rumors yet.

It is not the first time that the actor has been credited with relationships with actresses and singers. Last spring, he was repeatedly seen in the company of actress Aliya Shokat, known for the films “The Green Room”, “Love Binding” and “Scram”. However, later it became known that they were just friends. Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s touching hugs at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards immediately gave rise to rumors of their reunion and were also not confirmed.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Recall that Brad Pitt recently defeated Angelina Jolie in court and received custody of their minor children. Prior to that, Jolie had sole custody, but Pitt challenged this decision, having managed to prove that he could equally take care of children.