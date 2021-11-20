Brad Pitt was too exhausted for 24-year-old Sydney Sweeney

Pictures of 24-year-old model and actress Sidney Sweeney (Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale) graced the pages of the fall issue of British Wonderland magazine. Prior to that, the cover featured photos of Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Lana del Rey and other superstars, so the editorial choice is very honorable.

You shouldn’t be surprised at the current appearance of Sydney on the cover – this year, five of her films are released at once, and she also gave her voice to several characters in the full-length cartoon “Robot Chicken”. No wonder the busty girl is called new Scarlett Johansson… Although not everyone agrees.

– Nothing special, there are a lot of them on the streets, – says Sanches.

Boggdanizator argues with him:

– She’s much prettier than Scarlett. That generally a terrible woman.

For my part, I propose to close the debate and appoint the most attractive Whoopi Goldberg… There are definitely not many of them walking on our streets.

With endless filming at Sweeney very little remains for personal life. She devotes all her free time to swimming, water skiing and jogging with the dog Tank. During joint filming at Tarantino in the crime drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there was talk that Sweeney had a crush on Brad Pitt…

– Sidney made an indelible impression on Brad at the first meeting. Pitt was captivated not only by the girl’s talent, but also by her appearance, wrote the informed resource RadarOnline in 2018.

However, just a few months after the end of filming, their meetings stopped. They say Brad was too exhausted physically and mentally. And they began to see the girl with a restaurateur Jonathan Davino…