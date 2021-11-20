Britney Spears, Jim Carrey, Drew Barrymore: stars trapped in a mental hospital

Artists have a creative profession. They often have to surprise the audience with a new format of music, a change in role in cinema or experiments in appearance. Everything in order to “keep the brand” – to remain interesting for the target audience. This has a great effect on the psyche of stars and often leads to nervous breakdowns.

And sometimes severe stress, frustration and exhausting work lead them to a mental hospital. Find out in the OBOZREVATEL material which of the stars had to turn to psychiatrists for help in order to regain a sense of inner harmony.

1. Gerard Butler

In 2012, the star of the films “300 Spartans”, “The Naked Truth” and “Greenland” turned to a mental hospital for help. He reported that he became addicted to powerful anti-anxiety drugs purchased to deal with stress. Experts helped him to “get off” sedatives and overcome anxiety.

Video of the day

2. Drew Barrymore

American film actress Barrymore was admitted to a mental hospital at the age of 13. She was sent there by her own mother, because her daughter used alcohol and drugs, tried to commit suicide and often stole her mother’s car. She was treated in a psychiatric hospital for a year and a half.

3. Britney Spears

Singer Britney became a patient of a mental hospital after a scandalous divorce from Kevin Federline. She often had nervous breakdowns, which she tried to “calm down” with drugs. The day before rehabilitation at the clinic, the star cut her hair baldly. As a result, Spears was deprived of parental rights. Guardianship was transferred to the ex-husband.

4. Jim Carrey

When the artist was 16 years old, he started having problems in the family, which affected his mind. The guy became withdrawn, almost did not communicate with others and even tried to smash his head against the wall. After a while, the anxiety disappeared.

As Kerry matured and became a star, the depression returned. The mental hospital was diagnosed with insanity. Special antidepressants helped to recover.

5. Charlie Sheen

Actor Shin ended up in a mental hospital after police found him completely naked in a hotel room. The man in negligee destroyed everything around and shouted at the employees of the institution, after which he was tied up and taken away for rehabilitation. He later explained his actions as an allergic reaction to a drug.

6. Winona Ryder

The actress suffers from kleptomania – a pathological desire to steal something. Now a psychotherapist is helping her deal with this problem. Previously, the girl underwent compulsory treatment in a mental hospital.

Winona was repeatedly noticed on cameras in boutiques and shopping centers, where the girl cut off tags and price tags, and then stole clothes. Ryder explains this disease by stress at work and in his personal life, as well as frequent depression.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote: