Buffett’s Earnings Boost 3000% On Bid On Tesla Competitor By Investing.com

Investing.com – Despite the current global semiconductor shortage, the EV market is booming, as evidenced by the rally by virtually all manufacturers in the sector. Listed just a week ago Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ 🙂 with a price of $ 78 per share, is now trading at almost $ 150. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ :), which also went public this summer thanks to a deal with SPAC, is up 77% over the past month. Market leader Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 is not far behind, despite the recent drop. Elon Musk’s company has risen in price by 125% over the year.

The famous “Oracle from Omaha” once again lived up to its nickname: Warren Buffett, 10 years ago, saw the huge potential of electric car manufacturers and invested hundreds of millions in a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. BYD Co Ltd ADR (OTC :), which paid off with interest.

In 2008, Buffett’s company Berkshire hathaway (NYSE 🙂 bought 225 million BYD shares for $ 232 million, and, judging by the latest letter from the head of Berkshire to shareholders, at the end of 2020, he still owned these shares. And the market value of BYD, meanwhile, rose to about $ 5.9 billion.

Provided Buffett Corporation does not sell BYD shares, which are up 34% this year, they will benefit by another $ 2 billion.

BYD itself sold 183,000 new electric vehicles (including hybrid ones) in the third quarter of this year, up 294% over the same period last year. It sold 91,616 electric cars alone during this period, which is 186% more.

Written by Laura Sanchez

Original article