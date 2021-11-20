Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon: Look What Trendy Couple They Were In The 1990s

Cameron Diaz became a star at the age of 21 – her role in “The Mask” brought her success. The Farrelly brothers’ comedy Everybody’s Crazy About Mary, who at that time had the hit “Dumb and Dumber” and the box office disastrous “Ringleader”, became a new height. “Mary” was supposed to be the end of their career, and so Farrelly decided to “have a full fun”, composing a number of stupid, but ridiculously funny jokes and allowing himself to collect on one site the main blonde of the time, Diaz, allegedly born for Ben Stiller’s comedies and Gus Van Sant’s muse Matt Dillon. The son of an artist, Dillon was different from the rest of his colleagues, he was a real intellectual. And Cameron Diaz noticed this difference – this is how one of the most beautiful couples of the 1990s was born.

He called her his muse and admitted that he had never experienced anything like this for anyone, and she said that he was smart, well-read, sublime, real and simply the best person on earth. The idyll in their relationship was proved by sincere smiles, ubiquitous hugs and arm-in-arm walks. And also a wardrobe – Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon met for only a couple of years, but even in such a short time they managed to demonstrate exemplary paired outfits. To blend in with each other outwardly, it is enough for everyone to get a black woolen coat, a basic white shirt, a T-shirt and dress pants. Many years have passed since then, but their joint photos are worth taking note of for those who like to experiment with double dressing – to complement each other, it is not necessary to wear identical sweaters, it is enough to follow the dress code and look at each other with loving eyes.