Cameron Diaz dashed fans’ hopes for her return to the cinema

For several years now, Cameron Diaz has been asked about returning to the cinema. The last time the actress appeared on the screen was in the musical “Annie” in 2014. After that, she plunged into family life: she married musician Benji Madden, and in 2019 she became a mother for the first time – with the help of surrogacy, Cameron had a daughter, Raddix.

When asked again about returning to filming, Cameron, 48, said, “When my producer friend started to develop family life, she had the same situation. And she replied: “Listen, I have only 100 percent [сил и времени]… Not twice 100 percent, but just 100 percent. And if we divide them, how much can I give my family? And your career? “

Diaz says that now all her energy is in the family. “I have a different life now. I’m in it, and it’s the most inspiring thing I’ve ever had. I don’t have what it takes to make a movie, I can’t put anything in there. All my energy is here in the family, ”the actress shared.

Earlier, Cameron said that, in addition to homework and raising her daughter, she is engaged in business – the production of Avaline wine. “This is the only job I do day in and day out, besides the responsibilities of my wife and mother. Now I have the fullest life, I feel fulfilled. I have been waiting for this time when I will not have to do anything else. I have no other areas of activity now, ”the actress shared.

