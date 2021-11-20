Camila Morrone, Miranda Kerr, Ciara, Jessica Alba and others at a charity event in West Hollywood

Yesterday, West Hollywood hosted the 10th annual Baby2Baby fundraiser, which provides basic necessities to children living in poverty across the country.

His guests were Jessica Alba, a member of the organization’s board of directors, and her husband Cash Warren, Leonardo DiCaprio’s beloved Camila Morrone, whom the actor did not accompany, Jenna Dewanne, Jeff Bezos and his passion Lauren Sanchez, Miranda Kerr and many others. Also attended the gala evening was the widow of the deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant Vanessa and their daughter Natalia. Vanessa was presented with the Giving Tree Award for her charitable work.

The carpet runner turned out to be very effective and bright. Restrained and elegant outfits coexisted with rather catchy and bold – the evening did not imply a specific dress code, so the stars were not limited in fashionable choice. What images were shown by celebrities, see our photo selection.

