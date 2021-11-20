“Can’t Breathe”: Correspondence of a Pregnant Girl Who Died from COVID-19 Revealed

https://ria.ru/20211120/kislorod-1759926091.html

“There is nothing to breathe”: the last message of a pregnant woman who died from coronavirus

2021-11-20T06: 16

2021-11-20T06: 16

2021-11-20T06: 26

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Ukraine

coronavirus covid-19

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Before dying from COVID-19, a 20-year-old pregnant Ukrainian woman spoke about the negligence of doctors and an acute lack of oxygen in the hospital, the Observer reports. The correspondence with the girl was published on her Facebook page by the mother of the deceased. The incident took place in the city of Dubno, Rivne region. Elena Borovets, in particular, wrote to her mother that she complained to the medical staff about the lack of oxygen, but in response she was threatened with transfer to another hospital. The deceased also complained. that the clinic is quickly running out of oxygen. “Even if I go to bed, I wake up from suffocating …” maternity hospital, there was a chronic disease – bronchial asthma. According to the newspaper, the family doctor did not give the girl a referral for a PCR test. In the past few weeks, the country has recorded records for the daily increase in the incidence and deaths from COVID-19. According to Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, Ukraine is at the peak of a wave of coronavirus.

Ukraine

2021

worldwide, ukraine, coronavirus covid-19