Cardano Sips 12% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano Sank 12%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 1.8140 on the Investing.com Index at 01:13 PM (10:13 GMT) on Tuesday, down 11.97% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since November 16.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.8669B, or 2.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.0180.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range it has lost 18.14%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 2.2475B or 1.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.3263 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 41.46% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Bitcoin last traded at $ 58,675.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.30% on the day.

Ethereum trading at $ 4,115.31 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 1.123.7094B or 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 493.3014B or 19.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.