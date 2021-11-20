Cardano Sips 12% By Investing.com

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
50

Cryptocurrency Cardano Sank 12%

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 1.8140 on the Investing.com Index at 01:13 PM (10:13 GMT) on Tuesday, down 11.97% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since November 16.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.8669B, or 2.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.0180.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range it has lost 18.14%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 2.2475B or 1.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.3263 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 41.46% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 58,675.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.30% on the day.

trading at $ 4,115.31 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 1.123.7094B or 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 493.3014B or 19.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here