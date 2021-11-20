Charles Hoskinson criticizes industry-wide approach to product development

Many projects in the digital asset industry have suffered from a first-to-market commitment, and Cardano (ADA) does not want to repeat their mistakes. The head of the company behind the cryptocurrency IOHK, Charles Hoskinson, stated this in a video blog.

The ADA price began to rise after the announcement of the launch of smart contracts as part of the upcoming Alonzo update. On August 23, the cryptocurrency renewed its maximum at levels above $ 2.9. It has risen 39% in the past 14 days, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, the asset is trading near $ 2.9.

Binance ADA / USDT Hourly Chart. Data: TradingView.

The project team said that in the absence of security issues, Alonzo will activate on September 12, as previously planned. However, IOHK already had to postpone various stages of the project several times, which caused criticism from some community members.

Cardano is the ultimate scam on college educated corporate professional. Roadmaps, white papers, research, marketing, branding, etc. When you start speaking their language, it gives them a high. They think they’ve secretly stumbled upon the next world changing tech. – Zach Pompliano (@ Ecks_93) August 23, 2021

Many developers overlook the importance of the time-consuming peer review process for identifying bugs and problems, Hoskinson said. They try to get the product to market as soon as possible, with serious consequences.

The head of IOHK has defended the Cardano development team for “academic rigor” that makes the product creation process longer.

“This approach should not cause any controversy. We all agree that this is probably a good idea given the complexity of the underlying protocol, ”Hoskinson said.

The IOHK chief added that the Poly Network incident illustrates why a commitment to a first-to-market strategy is not the best solution.

Critics of the project often say that a blockchain that is based on the Proof-of-Stake algorithm will have a hard time regaining market share due to the popularity of competing projects. However, Hoskinson considers this opinion to be erroneous, since the industry is small enough and the competition in it is huge.

“They say they are the dominant platform. Yes, you are the dominant platform. But this is like saying that you are the biggest fish in a very small pond next to the ocean. Nobody has won yet. We are now fighting in a very small body of water, ”he said.

Hoskinson also expressed discontent with the dominance of meme cryptocurrencies and the craze NFT… In his opinion, the community must overcome these “manias”.

Earlier, the head of IOHK called for abandoning the Proof-of-Work algorithm and predicted the collapse of Dogecoin.

Recall, according to Hoskinson, Bitcoin will lose the competition to Ethereum.

