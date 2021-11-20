Chris Evans revealed his most coveted MCU role

Marvel Studios is releasing content on a regular basis again, and it looks like this will be the case until at least the end of 2021. Even with new projects and characters in mind, we’ll also see veterans of the franchise.

And may Chris Evans no longer play Captain America, the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier“Conveys the spirit of the hero’s legacy. Without exaggeration, the studio has chosen perhaps the ideal actor for the role of Steve Rogers, but he recently revealed what character he would like to play in the MCU, other than Captain America.

In an interview with YouTube channel ACE Entertainment, Evans joined his brother Scott and host Angelique Roche, who asked Chris which actor he would switch roles with in the MCU, to which he replied:

You know, I’ll call Downey – Iron Man. Earnings would be good [смеётся]… But his role is that he is the engine, he breathes life. I suppose this is a kind of subscription failure. I don’t think there is anyone on this planet who can handle the way Downey did. It’s not a role like James Bond, Superman, or Batman that new people get in one way or another. He is Iron Man. And the point.

While fans most likely immediately cast Evans as Tony Stark, the actor himself understands the greatness of Robert Downey Jr.’s legacy. In turn, the legacy of Chris Evans is expected to be properly developed in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier“, And this will especially affect Sam Wilson, who personally received Cap’s shield from Steve Rogers in”Avengers Endgame“.

